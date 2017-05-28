Trump calls foreign trip a ‘home run’ in remarks to US. troops

Related Coverage Trump meeting with G-7 leaders after going on offensive

(ABC) — President Trump, addressing US troops at Sigonella Naval Air Station in Italy in the final event of his first foreign trip, called his international tour “a home run.”

“I think we hit a home run no matter where we are,” the president said.

He also again said that money is pouring into NATO, though he did not offer details on any specific new commitments that have been made by NATO countries. He also reiterated the U.S. commitment to the North Atlantic alliance.

“Money is actually starting to pour into NATO from countries that would not have been doing what they’re doing now, had I not been elected, I can tell you that,” the president said. “We are behind NATO all the way. All of us will be more safe and secure if everyone fulfills their obligations, the way they’re supposed to, right?”

Reflecting on the G-7 summit over the last two days, the president said it was productive.

“It was a tremendously productive meeting where I strengthened America’s bonds. We have great bonds with other countries. We concluded a historic week for our country,” he said.

The president also expressed optimism about the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, recalling his visit to Israel and his meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, a city he noted is “so precious to so many.”

“[Abbas] assured me he’s willing to reach for peace with Israel in good faith, and I believe he will, and Israeli [Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu, he assured me that he’s ready to reach for peace. He’s a friend of mine and he means it,” he said.

At one point during the speech, the president seemed to be referencing the sound of an approaching helicopter and pondered aloud about who it was – again mispronouncing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s name in speculating it could be him or “Justin from Canada,” an apparent reference to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The president thanked the troops and their families for their service to the country and vowed that the U.S. will “win” the fight against terrorism.

“Terrorism is a threat. Bad threat,” he said. “Together we’ll overcome this threat, we’ll win.”

First lady Melania Trump introduced the president to the troops, telling the crowd that it has been a “very special” trip for her and a success for her husband in his role as president.

“We had a great time here. We did a lot of great stuff,” she said. “My husband worked very hard on behalf of our country. I am very proud of him. This trip has also been incredible for me as first lady.”