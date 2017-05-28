Vernon Police cruiser hit by distracted driver

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Vernon Police cruiser was hit by a distracted driver early Sunday morning.

According to officers, the person who hit the cruiser admitted to texting while driving.

Fortunately, neither the officer nor the person who hit the cruiser were injured.

There is no word on if the person who hit the cruiser will face charges.

Officers are reminding motorists of the Move Over Law which states that: “any operator of a motor vehicle on a highway when approaching one or more stationary emergency vehicles located on the shoulder, lane or breakdown lane of such highway shall (1) immediately reduce speed to a reasonable level below the posted speed limit, and (2) if traveling in the lane adjacent to the shoulder, lane or breakdown lane containing such emergency vehicle, move such motor vehicle over one lane, unless such movement would be unreasonable or unsafe.”