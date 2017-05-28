Woman from Orange charged after trying to push someone out of a wheelchair

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Orange is facing a disorderly conduct charge after she allegedly tried to push someone out of a wheelchair on Wednesday.

Police in Orange say they were called to Stone Hill Road after receiving reports of an argument. Once officers arrived, they discovered 46-year-old Milagros Desalle of Orange attempting to push another individual out of his wheelchair.

Officers took Desalle into custody and she is facing a disorderly conduct charge. She was released on a $100 bond and was in court on Thursday.