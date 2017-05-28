Woman injured in fall at Enders State Forest in Granby

GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was injured when she fell at Enders State Forest in Granby on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a 26-year-old woman fell. Local firefighters and EMS responded and helped her to the parking area. She was evaluated by the first responders on the scene and originally refused transport.

According to officials, the woman is being transported to Hartford Hospital with minor injuries by a friend.

ENCON Police are investigating the incident.

Police have not released the identity of the woman who fell.