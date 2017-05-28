Yum! Bruschetta chicken pasta salad for your cookouts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pasta salad is a perfect pairing with any Memorial Day weekend BBQ. That’s why Chef Phil Parisse at NIXS stopped by Good Morning Connecticut this morning. He whipped up a bruschetta chicken pasta salad.
Chef Phil says it’s a perfect dish that will impress your guests all summer long.
Here’s the recipe:
Bruschetta Chicken Cold Pasta Salad
1lb cooked cold pasta. Any of your favorites will work
4 trimmed and seasoned chicken breasts
3 tomatoes diced
2 red onions diced
1 cup chopped fresh basil
1/4 cup finely chopped garlic
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup lemon juice
salt pepper to taste
1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
balsamic reduction as garnish
