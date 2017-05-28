Yum! Bruschetta chicken pasta salad for your cookouts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pasta salad is a perfect pairing with any Memorial Day weekend BBQ. That’s why Chef Phil Parisse at NIXS stopped by Good Morning Connecticut this morning. He whipped up a bruschetta chicken pasta salad.

Chef Phil says it’s a perfect dish that will impress your guests all summer long.

To watch him make it, click the video above.

Here’s the recipe:

Bruschetta Chicken Cold Pasta Salad

1lb cooked cold pasta. Any of your favorites will work

4 trimmed and seasoned chicken breasts

3 tomatoes diced

2 red onions diced

1 cup chopped fresh basil

1/4 cup finely chopped garlic

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup lemon juice

salt pepper to taste

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

balsamic reduction as garnish

More information on Hartford’s NIXS restaurant head here:

www.NIXShartford.com.