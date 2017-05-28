Yum! Bruschetta chicken pasta salad for your cookouts

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A pasta salad is a perfect pairing with any Memorial Day weekend BBQ. That’s why Chef Phil Parisse at NIXS stopped by Good Morning Connecticut this morning. He whipped up a bruschetta chicken pasta salad.

Chef Phil says it’s a perfect dish that will impress your guests all summer long.

To watch him make it, click the video above.

Here’s the recipe:

Bruschetta Chicken Cold Pasta Salad
1lb cooked cold pasta. Any of your favorites will work
4 trimmed and seasoned chicken breasts
3 tomatoes diced
2 red onions diced
1 cup chopped fresh basil
1/4 cup finely chopped garlic
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup lemon juice
salt pepper to taste
1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
balsamic reduction as garnish

More information on Hartford’s NIXS restaurant head here:

www.NIXShartford.com.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s