2 Sides Project brings families of those involved in Vietnam War together

(WTNH) — As the nation honors its fallen heroes today, an effort is underway to bring both sides of the controversial conflict together.

More than 50,000 Americans died in the Vietnam War, and countless of Vietnamese lost their lives as well.

The 2 Sides Project connects families on both sides, helping all of them understand what other families went through.

“I think after a while I realized I didn’t want to live with hatred anymore,” said Margot Carlson Delogne who lost her father in the Vietnam War. “I became aware as I grew older that my dad’s bombs had probably killed a lot of people, and that there was probably a daughter like me on the other side that had lost her dad.”

The 2 Sides Project says they want to continue their mission to heal those affected by the Vietnam War and any future conflict as well.