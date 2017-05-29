2 Sides Project brings families of those involved in Vietnam War together

By Published:

(WTNH) — As the nation honors its fallen heroes today, an effort is underway to bring both sides of the controversial conflict together.

More than 50,000 Americans died in the Vietnam War, and countless of Vietnamese lost their lives as well.

The 2 Sides Project connects families on both sides, helping all of them understand what other families went through.

“I think after a while I realized I didn’t want to live with hatred anymore,” said Margot Carlson Delogne who lost her father in the Vietnam War. “I became aware as I grew older that my dad’s bombs had probably killed a lot of people, and that there was probably a daughter like me on the other side that had lost her dad.”

The 2 Sides Project says they want to continue their mission to heal those affected by the Vietnam War and any future conflict as well.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s