Despite rain, veteran marches solo to honor lives lost

(WTNH)–The Memorial Day parade may have been cancelled, but one veteran refused to let the rain wash away the meaning of the holiday. We want to thank all of the News 8 viewers who sent us pictures of John Gigola.

The 20-year-old military veteran marched from West Haven to Milford and back again to honor those whose journey has ended. He says lots of people showed support along the way. He had this Memorial Day message:

“Don’t take life for granted. Appreciate everything that you have, because some people who fought for your freedom didn’t make it home,” Gigola said.

Gigola says two of his fallen friends were in his heart during the march.