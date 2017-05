ENFIELD, Conn. – A man’s calls for help were heard after his kayak flipped over in Enfield on Monday morning.

The man was reportedly fishing on the Connecticut River when something crossed his fishing line and overturned the kayak, dumping him into the water.

A person nearby heard the man shouting for help and called emergency services.

The man was rescued and a hovercraft was used to bring the kayak back to shore.

No injuries are being reported at this time.