FBI joins investigation into Delray Beach woman who disappeared at sea

(ABC News) — The FBI has joined the investigation into the case of a South Florida woman who went missing at sea while sailing with her husband.

Isabella Hellmann was last seen by her husband, Lewis Bennett, while they were at sea on the night of May 14, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock confirmed to ABC News on Friday that the Bureau is now investigating Hellmann’s disappearance, but declined to provide further information.

According to ABC affiliate WPBF, Bennett said he and Hellman were aboard his 37-foot catamaran near the Bahamas when he went to bed around 8 p.m. Eastern time. He said his wife, who was wearing a life vest at the time, agreed to take watch above deck, U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Eric Woodall told WPBF.

Bennett said he later awoke to something hitting the boat and felt that it was starting to sink, WPBF reported. He couldn’t find his wife, so he jumped onto a life raft and sent out a distress call, he told the Coast Guard. Bennett was found on the life raft the following day.

After days of scouring the waters off the Bahamas, the Coast Guard called off the search for the missing woman late last week, according to WPBF.

