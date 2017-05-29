Kidnapping victim found in Wallingford

(Image: Shutterstock)

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — According to Wallingford police, an 18-year-old woman has been found after being kidnapped early Monday morning.

Authorities say two men allegedly forced themselves into the car the woman was in and commanded her to drive away from the scene.

The woman then drove from Bridgeport to Wallingford. At some point during the drive, the two men exited the vehicle.

The woman called state police and local authorities were able to find her at the intersection of South Turnpike Road and Mansion Road.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

