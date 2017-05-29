Man arrested after falling asleep at wheel at McDonald’s drive-thru

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a call about a man sleeping at the wheel at a McDonald’s drive-thru on Saturday.

Officials say Kyle Miller was asleep in the driver’s seat with his car running and in gear at the McDonald’s located at 439 Bridgeport Avenue in Milford.

When they arrived, authorities reportedly spent several minutes attempting to wake Miller up. He then refused to give officers a breath sample.

Miller was subsequently arrested for allegedly operating his motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.