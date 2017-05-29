Man pronounced dead after fall at South Killingly’s Ross Pond State Park

SOUTH KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH)–One man is dead after falling while hiking at Ross Pond State Park in Killingly on Sunday afternoon.

37-year-old Metron Hart, of Ballouville, was pronounced dead overnight at Rhode Island Hospital, according to DEEP police.

DEEP said Hart was hiking with his wife, another adult, and three children, all under the age of 16. He suffered head and lower body injuries, and was extricated by EMS and firefighters, and taken by Lifestar to the hospital.

The fall happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said Hart was hiking along the top of a rocky overlook above Half Hill Pond when he fell about 100 feet to the rocky hillside below. He had to be taken through rocky terrain and brush to the edge of the pond, into a boat and across the pond to a waiting ambulance.