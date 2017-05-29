Man pronounced dead after fall at South Killingly’s Ross Pond State Park

By Published:
Photo: South Killingly Fire Department

SOUTH KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH)–One man is dead after falling while hiking at Ross Pond State Park in Killingly on Sunday afternoon.

37-year-old Metron Hart, of Ballouville, was pronounced dead overnight at Rhode Island Hospital, according to DEEP police.

DEEP said Hart was hiking with his wife, another adult, and three children, all under the age of 16. He suffered head and lower body injuries, and was extricated by EMS and firefighters, and taken by Lifestar to the hospital.

The fall happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said Hart was hiking along the top of a rocky overlook above Half Hill Pond when he fell about 100 feet to the rocky hillside below. He had to be taken through rocky terrain and brush to the edge of the pond, into a boat and across the pond to a waiting ambulance.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s