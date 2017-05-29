Navy SEAL killed in parachuting accident during Fleet Week

(ABC News) — A member of the Navy SEAL Elite Parachute team “The Leap Frogs” was killed in a parachuting accident during Fleet Week today in Jersey City, New Jersey.

According to Rear Adm. Jack Scorby, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, the parachute of one of the team members failed to open properly and he landed in the water adjacent to Liberty Park.

The Coast Guard and the Jersey City Fire Department Marine Unit immediately responded and got the SEAL out of the water and he was brought to the Jersey Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:10 p.m.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, and I ask for all of your prayers for the Navy SEAL community who lost a true patriot today,” Scorby said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and the SEAL’s name was being withheld until the next of kin are notified, the Navy said.

Video taken by ABC station WABC-TV showed part of the parachute coming down after the parachutist separated from his chute and landed in the water.

Fleet Week parachute accident. https://t.co/Wk5K1w8j0A parachutist cut away, landed in water, & injured. Courtesy Aaron Moss Stay w/@ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/3OXxKOWoYJ — Stacey Sager (@staceysager7) May 28, 2017