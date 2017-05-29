Navy SEAL killed in parachuting accident during Fleet Week

By Published:

(ABC News) — A member of the Navy SEAL Elite Parachute team “The Leap Frogs” was killed in a parachuting accident during Fleet Week today in Jersey City, New Jersey.

According to Rear Adm. Jack Scorby, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, the parachute of one of the team members failed to open properly and he landed in the water adjacent to Liberty Park.

The Coast Guard and the Jersey City Fire Department Marine Unit immediately responded and got the SEAL out of the water and he was brought to the Jersey Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:10 p.m.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, and I ask for all of your prayers for the Navy SEAL community who lost a true patriot today,” Scorby said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and the SEAL’s name was being withheld until the next of kin are notified, the Navy said.

Video taken by ABC station WABC-TV showed part of the parachute coming down after the parachutist separated from his chute and landed in the water.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s