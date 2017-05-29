No signs of summer-like warmth in our forecast

After a warm stretch in the middle of this month, we are back into relatively cool and wet weather pattern in Connecticut. Unfortunately, there is no sign of a big warm-up heading our way in the next 8-10 days. This week will feature a couple of chances for showers/storms between Tuesday and Friday. The best bets for rain are late Tuesday night, Wednesday evening, and again Friday afternoon/evening.

The culprit for all of this cool and unsettled weather is an upper-level disturbance over central Canada. The threats of rain/thunder in the Northeast will come as spokes of energy rotate around it this week. The best we can hope for between Tuesday and Friday is for seasonable warmth, with highs in the low to mid 70s. It looks like there is a better chance of seeing those temperatures Wednesday through Friday. Tuesday will be a bit cooler.

The upcoming weekend does not look great by early-June standards. It’s early, but we expect Saturday to be dry, and rain is possible on Sunday. A slow-moving storm could keep it unsettled early next week. The temperature will stay at or below normal through the middle of next week. In fact, it could be quite cool with temperatures in the 50s/60s early next week if we get steady rain.

It’s still too early to think that this damp/cool weather pattern will persist through the summer. Usually, what goes around comes around, so there is a reasonable chance that the weather pattern will flip to something warmer and drier by mid to late June. The European computer model shows relatively cool weather through the first week of June before warmer weather arrives.