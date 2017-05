HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Investigators in Hamden are trying to figure out what caused a fire to break out at a home in Hamden on Sunday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., flames quickly spread across a multi-family unit located on Pine Street.

As of Monday morning, officials are continuing to determine what started the fire.

There is no word yet on if the people who live in the home will be able to return to the building.

No injuries have been reported at this time.