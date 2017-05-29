Rain couldn’t dampen Memorial Day ceremonies in Groton

NOANK, Conn. (WTNH)–The rain moved some of the Memorial Day ceremonies inside on Monday, but some people did brave the weather to honor our nation’s bravest.

Jon Warn knows a lot about the men from the Groton village of Noank who sacrificed their lives. The Memorial Day rains are nothing in comparison.

“There are four from this small community going all the way from the Revolution to World War II,” Warn said. “The weather was a lot worse at Valley Forge. It was a lot worse at the Reservoir.”

It was an emotional day, as heroes like David Palmer, killed at the Battle of Groton Heights, along with 80 others from Groton were remembered.

A solemn ceremony followed a parade through the village of Noank.

At the municipal building in Groton City, a bell was tolled for each submarine lost at sea. Sailors from the submarine base lined the room holding flags representing each boat–their silent service never forgotten.

Normally, the ceremony takes place at the Submarine Memorial, which people can visit all year long.