Rain couldn’t dampen Memorial Day ceremonies in Groton

By Published:

NOANK, Conn. (WTNH)–The rain moved some of the Memorial Day ceremonies inside on Monday, but some people did brave the weather to honor our nation’s bravest.

Jon Warn knows a lot about the men from the Groton village of Noank who sacrificed their lives. The Memorial Day rains are nothing in comparison.

“There are four from this small community going all the way from the Revolution to World War II,” Warn said. “The weather was a lot worse at Valley Forge. It was a lot worse at the Reservoir.”

It was an emotional day, as heroes like David Palmer, killed at the Battle of Groton Heights, along with 80 others from Groton were remembered.

A solemn ceremony followed a parade through the village of Noank.

At the municipal building in Groton City, a bell was tolled for each submarine lost at sea. Sailors from the submarine base lined the room holding flags representing each boat–their silent service never forgotten.

Normally, the ceremony takes place at the Submarine Memorial, which people can visit all year long.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s