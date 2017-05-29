Rain didn’t stop towns from observing Memorial Day

BRANFORD, Conn. – Town greens sat quiet this Memorial Day. Parades across the state were canceled, but it didn’t keep folks from observing the holiday.

We always enjoy the parade. We always come,” said Diane Giordano, who said she was disappointed but still planned to head to Branford High School where they held a Memorial Day service.

“My dad served in the service. I had many friends that were in ‘Nam. So, it’s my way of honoring all them,” said Giordano.

At the high school, you could find the Stony Creek Fife and Drum Corps, boy scouts, and veterans. Everyone honoring the fallen. Sergeant Bill Brody, 96, served in World War II.

“It brings back memories and for a moment you get that old feeling back when you were 21 or something like that. It’s good that you remember because it’s a great country,” said Brody.

Down at the Woodbridge Fire department, they remembered firefighters who served, laid a wreath at the flag, and recognized Firefighter Michael Silvestrini’s son who served in the military overseas and is now going back to Afghanistan as a private contractor.

“When he’s in Afghanistan, it’s constant worry because there’s issues with communications,” said Silvestrini.

It’s the reason why a little rain won’t stop many on this Memorial Day from taking the time to honor those military families who have lost someone and who are still going through the sleepless nights.