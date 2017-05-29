Rain Timeline

By Published:

Well here we go again with more rain in the Connecticut forecast. Rain invaded the state early this morning and will become heavier 10AM-2PM and then begin to taper off after 3 PM. The PM drive (which won’t feature many cars on the road) will likely be dry. So if you have any dinner plans, you likely won’t need the umbrella.

We’ll be dry this evening and dry overnight tonight as well but the clouds will stick around. Tomorrow is looking much better than today. Although it won’t be the sunniest of days, it will stay dry and temperatures will reach the 70s. There are more showers in the forecast for the first half of Wednesday before drying out Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday is looking like one of the better days this week with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s! I’m sure many of your lawns at home are green but seriously…who’s tired of the rain!?

We can’t shake this pattern just yet. For the full forecast, click here! 

Thanks for reading!

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Interact with me on facebook or twitter! Send me a message on social media, and I’ll get back to you!

