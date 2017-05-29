Rough weekend on the roads

(WTNH)–As Memorial Day weekend comes to a close, the rain washed out many celebrations and barbecues, but it did thin out traffic across the state. Still, it was a deadly weekend. Two people were killed on Interstate-91 after an accident on Friday night.

Veronique Russo was stuck in traffic.

“We were coming back from the airport and it was about midnight, we got stuck on the highway 91 for about an hour and a half,” Russo said.

Veronique was not alone in the stop-and-go traffic. Over the weekend, state police investigated more than 250 car accidents, with 40 of those resulting in injuries.

A Connecticut state trooper was taken to the hospital after he was struck by an alleged drunk driver. He was on 395 in Killingly with his emergency lights on. So, state police once again want to remind people that when you see them by the side of the road, please slow down, pull over immediately to the left and give them room.

“It’s a lot of traffic, just trying to maneuver through the traffic to get to an emergency situation can be tough, so we really encourage people to pay attention and be aware of the state police coming up and down the highway,” said Trooper Randall Tavares

Last Memorial Day weekend, when it was all said and done, state police investigated 447 accidents, 74 involving injuries and two fatalities. They say the numbers are way down this year.

