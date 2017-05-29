Save the Sound launches new water testing program

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — A new water testing program has been launched to monitor the bays and harbors of Long Island Sound.

Save the Sound, an organization that works to study and improve the quality of land, air and water of Connecticut and the Long Island Sound, started a new water testing program last week.

The organization says the new testing will increase the amount of data available on the health of the water.

The project will test eight sites on the Connecticut side of the Long Island Sound and 16 sites on the New York side.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s