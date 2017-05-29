Save the Sound launches new water testing program

(WTNH) — A new water testing program has been launched to monitor the bays and harbors of Long Island Sound.

Save the Sound, an organization that works to study and improve the quality of land, air and water of Connecticut and the Long Island Sound, started a new water testing program last week.

The organization says the new testing will increase the amount of data available on the health of the water.

The project will test eight sites on the Connecticut side of the Long Island Sound and 16 sites on the New York side.