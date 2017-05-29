State police “cracking down” during Memorial Day weekend

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — State police are keeping their promise about “cracking down” over Memorial Day weekend.

Police have increased patrols which has already resulted in a number of violations already being filed.

At least 200 speeding tickets were handed out over the weekend. Officers also say there were nearly 400 moving violations in addition to several arrests.

State police will wrap up their extra patrol just before midnight on Monday.

Authorities are asking motorists traveling for Memorial Day to take it slow and to never drink and drive.

 

