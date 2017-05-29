West Haven Police investigate crash, close I-95 exit ramp

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An exit ramp off I-95 is closed due to a motor vehicle accident on Saw Mill Road on Monday afternoon.

According to state police, exit 42 off-ramp on I-95 southbound is closed as West Haven Police are investigating the accident. Police say poles and wires are down and are asking for drivers to reduce speed approaching the area.

 

