27-year-old man shot to death in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police have released the name of the man shot and killed in Stratford over the holiday weekend.

Police say 27-year-old Andre Pettway, of Bridgeport, was shot just before 7 p.m. Saturday on Garibaldi Avenue.

Pettway was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests announced, but police say two suspects fled the scene in a black or dark-colored care.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call police.

No possible motive has been disclosed.

