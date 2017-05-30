Airlines expecting busy summer season

(WTNH) — U.S. airlines are gearing up for a busy summer travel season.

Industry experts believe more than 234 million people could hit the skies on U.S. carriers alone!

Those numbers would break the current record for domestic travelers which is set at 225 million people.

Low fares are a contributing factor for the rise in expected travel. United Airlines is offering round-trip flights from Chicago to Las Vegas for just $79.

Southwest Airlines is also expanding its service in preparation for the summer travel spike. The company is adding new routes from its base in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to Costa Rica and Cancun, as well as flights from both Nashville and St. Louis to Cancun.