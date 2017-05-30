ALDI brings jobs to Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – ALDI, known as “one of America’s favorite grocery stores,” is hosting hiring events at all Connecticut stores Tuesday, May 30th and Thursday, June 8th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The hiring event is open to the public and designed to support the ongoing growth of ALDI in the area.

ALDI offers employees generous wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry and staff averaging more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage.

Job Requirements:

Must be 18 years or older to apply

High school diploma or GED preferred

Retail experience preferred

Drug screening and background check

Ability to lift 45 pounds

Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

ALDI has locations in Wallingford, East Hartford, New Britain, Rocky Hill, Bristol, Windham, Middletown, and West Hartford.

For more information, go to Aldi.com