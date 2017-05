(WTNH) — The American Red Cross is saying now is the time to give blood.

The organization is asking donors to donate blood before the summer begins. The donations are needed to help accident victims and people who need organ transplants.

The Red Cross is making a special call for donors of all blood types to donate. Locations across the state will be accepting donations all week.

For more information and to find out where your closest donation center is, please visit redcrossblood.org.