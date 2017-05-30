Blumenthal says Trump budget cuts could hurt fight against opioid abuse

(WTNH)–Senator Richard Blumethal says President Trump’s budget cuts could hurt the fight against opioid abuse. On Tuesday, the Senator met with advocates, addicts, and New London leaders at the Lyman Allyn Art Museum.

He says the fight is more important now that carfentanil, which is 10,000 times more powerful than morphine, and counterfeit oxycontin are now on the streets.

“We need to really mobilize and galvanize the kind of support we need to fight these cruel cuts in drug treatment, prevention, education. This public health epidemic is taking lives and so the Trump budget cuts are going to cost more lives as well as dollars.”

Blumenthal says among his Democratic colleagues, the president’s budget is dead before arrival–not just on arrival.