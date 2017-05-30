Blumenthal warns of new drug danger

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is warning that new and much more powerful opiates are being seen on the streets of Connecticut.

The Democrat says a drug identified as Carfentanil is an opiate that is ten thousand times more powerful than Morphine and has been used to tranquilize elephants.

In Ohio, a police officer who came in contact with the drug had to be taken to a hospital for emergency treatment. Senator Blumenthal will hold a news conference to talk about the state’s drug crisis at a news conference in Torrington on Tuesday morning.