Blumenthal warns of new drug danger

By Published:
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is warning that new and much more powerful opiates are being seen on the streets of Connecticut.

The Democrat says a drug identified as Carfentanil is an opiate that is ten thousand times more powerful than Morphine and has been used to tranquilize elephants.

In Ohio, a police officer who came in contact with the drug had to be taken to a hospital for emergency treatment. Senator Blumenthal will hold a news conference to talk about the state’s drug crisis at a news conference in Torrington on Tuesday morning.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s