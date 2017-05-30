Box truck crashes into building off of Route 4 in Farmington

By Published:
(Photo: Farmington Police Department)

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmington police are investigating what may have caused a box truck to strike a utility pole, a parked car, and then crash into a building on Farmington Avenue late Tuesday morning.

Just after 11:20 a.m., Farmington police responded to 1426 Farmington Avenue, also known as Route 4, on reports of a crash. Police said that they received a report that the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency while driving, but that has not yet been determined officially.

2017 05 30 farmington truck 1 Box truck crashes into building off of Route 4 in Farmington
(Photo: Farmington Police Department)

Officers said there were no other reported injuries, and the crash is still under investigation. Building officials are on the scene inspecting the building for structural damage.

2017 05 30 farmington truck 3 Box truck crashes into building off of Route 4 in Farmington
(Photo: Farmington Police Department)

If you witnessed this crash, or have any information that could help officers in their investigation, you’re are asked to call Farmington Police at 860-675-2400.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s