Box truck crashes into building off of Route 4 in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmington police are investigating what may have caused a box truck to strike a utility pole, a parked car, and then crash into a building on Farmington Avenue late Tuesday morning.

Just after 11:20 a.m., Farmington police responded to 1426 Farmington Avenue, also known as Route 4, on reports of a crash. Police said that they received a report that the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency while driving, but that has not yet been determined officially.

Officers said there were no other reported injuries, and the crash is still under investigation. Building officials are on the scene inspecting the building for structural damage.

If you witnessed this crash, or have any information that could help officers in their investigation, you’re are asked to call Farmington Police at 860-675-2400.