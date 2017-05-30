Branford man arrested following car chase with police

Published:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford man has been arrested after leading police on a dangerous chase early Monday morning.

Officials say a vehicle was stolen from a dealership on New Haven Avenue in Milford on Sunday. The following morning, police received a burglary alarm at a gas station located on the same street.

Investigation into the alarm showed the front door had been forced open and numerous cartons of cigarettes were taken from the business. Video surveillance footage provided officers with a description of the suspect and the vehicle used in the crime.

Later that morning, the vehicle was located with the operator in the car. The suspect then began traveling the wrong-way on I-95, driving southbound on the northbound side of the interstate.

The chase was called off due to public safety concerns, but the vehicle was located a short time later at a rest stop. The suspect was located soon after at a second rest stop.

Police arrested David Schoendorf, 42, on charges of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, Larceny in the Third Degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance among other numerous charges.

Schoendorf was held on a $250,000 bond and will appear in Milford Court on Tuesday.

