Cruisin’ Connecticut – 3rd Annual Festival of Indie Games

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Newington, home of the Table Top Shop, the home base for the 3rd annual Connecticut Festival of Indie Games.

Grand Geek Admiral Jason is the event organizer – he’s a CT-based game designer:

Digital games have been so popular, but we’re focused on the board game renaissance. There’s really a special aspect of coming around the same table together – playing games and having that face time.

Grand Geek Admiral Jason explains what it’s like building a board game, here in Connecticut:

From taking the games from concept to production – games like this begin with paper and pen and prototype. You sit around with family, fools and friends who say “ya we’ll play it with you.”

We learned that some games are more focus on family fun, while others are more strategy based “legacy games,” that can take months to complete.

You can experience the 3rd annual Connecticut Festival of Indie Games at the Table Top Shop from 10am-8pm. Tickets are $10 and you can enjoy a full day of gaming. Visit the Table Top Shop: 741 New Britain Ave, Newington, CT 06111

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer