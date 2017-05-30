East Hartford man runs from police after burglarizing a car in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police have arrested a man after he attempted to run from officers after allegedly stealing items out of a car.

On Saturday at 5:00 p.m., South Windsor officers were dispatched to a home on Rugby Lane on reports of a suspicious person. One resident told police they saw a man rummaging through her car that was parked in her open garage.

Officers were able to locate the man, and they stopped him on Burnham Street after he attempted to run away through nearby woods. According to police, the suspect had lots of loose change in his pockets, which they said is a consistent behavior of people who tend to take money from cars.

After the victim identified the suspect as the man in her garage, police were able to arrest him. He was later identified as Chistopher Kokkinakos, 52, of East Hartford.

Kokkinakos was charged burglary from a motor vehicle, larceny, and interfering with an officer. He was held on $10,000 bond, and will be in Manchester Superior Court Tuesday.