Free apps to help split the dinner bill with friends

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– We all know how awkward it can be when you’re out to dinner with friends and the bill is dropped off! We are stretching your dollar with technology that makes it easier to pay for dinner, evenly!

Getting IOUs from friends or family can be tricky. Luckily now, apps can save you from difficult conversations while making sure you get every cent owed.

Download Venmo. Link your bank info within the app. Then find your friends. Send a request with a description to get money deposited in your Venmo account. You can use your Venmo money to pay friends or cash out and have the app deposit the money into your bank account.

Got Gmail? Try Google Wallet. Compose an email to the person who owes you money, then click the dollar symbol on the bottom. Click request and then put in the amount.

Facebook messenger has a similar process to get paid. On your phone, open a chat, press the plus sign and payments. Put in the amount and tap request.

Paypal is the oldie but goodie. Go to request money and fill out the info. Like Venmo, Paypal’s app keeps money in your Paypal account until you want to cash out.

Splitwise is a little different. It keeps a running total of what your friends owe. Or if you are going to an event like a group dinner it takes one check and splits it among the group.

Best part of these money focused apps? They’re free.