Hartford roommate fight ends with steak knife stabbing

By Published:
Karl Walford (Photos: Hartford police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have arrested a Hartford man who they say stabbed his roommate three times with a steak knife during an argument. At 2:25 Saturday afternoon, police were called to an apartment at 67 Blue Hills Avenue.

Police found the victim alert and conscious outside the apartment. At first the victim did not cooperate, but finally told officers what happened, and was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

A witness was questioned, and police found the steak knife. Police arrested 76-year-old Karl Walford on charges of 1st Degree Assault and Disorderly Conduct.

