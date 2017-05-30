Immigrant student’s arrest scuttles Connecticut legislation

Eric Cruz-Lopez (Photo: UConn Police Department)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The arrest of a student activist originally from Mexico is hurting a push for Connecticut state legislation that would give students without legal immigration status at the state’s public colleges and universities access to financial aid.

Eric Cruz Lopez was charged on May 7 with spray-painting expletives about President Donald Trump on the walls of school buildings.

Police said Cruz gave a statement admitting to the vandalism. He did not respond to requests for comment.

The case led state House leaders to postpone a planned vote last week on legislation that would open up $165 million in institutional financial aid to students without legal status at public colleges and universities. Those students are studying under an Obama-era executive order known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which grants them special visas.
