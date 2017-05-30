In the Bender Kitchen: Homemade sauces for your summer BBQ

(WTNH)- Make your next barbecue stress-free with these two easy sauces for pulled pork sliders and broccoli slaw. Michel Vejar started the Traveling Epicurean brand to share her appreciation for food from places she’s traveled.

Homemade Bourbon BBQ Sauce

2 cups Ketchup

2/3 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup dark molasses

1/2 cup cider vinegar

2 tbsp canola oil

2 tsp liquid smoke

1/2 tsp garlic granules

1/2 tsp onion granules

1/2 tsp chipotle chile powder

1/2 tsp Spanish smoked paprika

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp finely ground black pepper

2 Dashes of Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp bourbon

Put all above ingredients into medium sauce pan and whisk to combine Bring to a low simmer for 20 minutes The sauce will be delicious in only 5 minutes, develops more depth of flavor by simmering longer

Easy Pulled Pork Sliders

2 pork tenderloins

1 cup Coca Cola or Root Beer

1 cup Light brown sugar

1 tsp garlic granules

1 tsp onion granules

1 tsp Colemans dry mustard

1 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp pepper

24 dinner, potato or Hawaiian rolls

Homemade Bourbon BBQ sauce (see recipe below)

Green Goddess Sauce (see recipe below)

Broccoli Slaw recipe (see recipe below)

Pre-heat oven to 325º In a medium size bowl whisk together the light brown sugar and all the dry spices Wash and dry pork tenderloins, cut in 1/2 – across and place in baking dish Rub the brown sugar mixture all over pork tenderloins Add 1 cup coke to the baking dish, leave uncovered Bake tenderloins for 1 1/2 -1 3/4 hour until falling apart Remove from oven and let pork cool to touch Begin to pull pork apart right in the same baking dish with 2 forks to the desired size Add the pulled pork tenderloin to a med. size pan Add 1/2 cup BBQ sauce to the pulled pork at a time until you have the amount for the consistency you want Warm thru & serve on dinner or Hawaiian rolls w/Broccoli Slaw& a drizzle of my Green Goddess Sauce

Green Goddess Dipping Sauce

3/4 cup Greek yogurt

1/3 cup mayo (I use Hellman’s only)

1 cup fresh cilantro

1 garlic clove put thru press

1/2 jalapeño diced

1 tsp. grated vadalia onion ( or yellow onion)

1 tbsp lime juice -1/2 of a fresh lime

1 tbsp “seasoned” rice wine vinegar

s & p

dash of Siracha or Tabasco (Siracha is a hot chili sauce sold next to Tabasco at the store)

Place all of the ingredients into a blender & purée, you will need to stop and stir everything to get it going but do not add any more liquid (you will see that once it gets going it will be just right). Great with pulled pork sliders, grilled chicken. beef, lamb, swordfish or salmon!

Broccoli Slaw

4 cups broccoli Slaw (you can buy a pkg of slaw at the grocery store)

1/4 cup mayo (I use Hellman’s only)

2 tbsp cider vinegar (use all cider vinegar if you don’t have seasoned rice wine vinegar)

2 Tbsp seasoned rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp sugar

1 Tsp Siracha or Tabasco (Siracha is a hot chili sauce sold next to Tabasco at the store)

S & P

Place all of the ingredients in a bowl, mix and serve.