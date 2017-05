(WTNH)–A Middletown man is facing charges after police said they found him with heroin in his car.

Police said they pulled over 52-year-old Gregory Mathis after they said the car he was driving had a license plate that was reported stolen in Hartford.

Upon inspection, police said that they found several packages of heroin in the car, along with a drug used to treat heroin addiction.

Mathis is currently out on $5,000 bond. He is due in court on Friday.