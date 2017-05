MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown man is facing charges after police say they found him with heroin.

According to officials, police pulled over 52 year-old Gregory Mathis on May 20th. Police say Mathis was pulled over because his car had a plate that was reported stolen in Hartford.

Police found several packages of heroin in the car, authorities say, along with a drug used to treat heroin addiction.

Mathis is out on five thousand dollars bond. He is due in court Friday.