HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 7-year-old girl and her mother have been found safe after the girl was reported as missing since Monday.

Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley confirmed on Twitter that Paige Prescod and her mother, Khalilah French, were both found safe on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities believe French, 34, took her daughter on Monday and their location was unknown.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation.