Murphy to host forum on trauma for children living in urban poverty

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) is talking about mental health and children.

Specifically, the co-author of the Mental Health Reform Act is discussing the effects that poverty and trauma have on kids.

He says families living in urban poverty in cities like New Haven and Hartford are less likely to have access to mental health services.

His news conference is set for 10:30 Tuesday morning in Hartford.

He’ll be joined by Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Dr. Miriam Delphin-Rittmon, and representatives from St. Francis Hospital, University of Connecticut, Yale University, and the Post Traumatic Stress Center in New Haven.