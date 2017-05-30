New Haven police accepting applications for Pal Camp

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is now accepting applications for Pal Camp.

It’s a way to get kids off the streets this summer and instead participate in activities with mentors. The camp welcomes kids from ages 8-13.

Camp is held at Wilbur Cross High School where the kids get to know local police officers who will play a role in their future.

“They engage in different activities whether it be a basketball game, baseball, swimming, arts and crafts, music,” said Sgt. Albert McFadden Jr.

Pal Camp is being offered for free and over 300 kids have already signed up.