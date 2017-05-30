New York students can apply for free college tuition June 7

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New York college students can apply for the state’s free tuition plan beginning June 7th.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the regulations last week. It covers tuition at state universities for full-time, in-state students whose families earn $125,000 or less. Students must pay out of pocket for room, board and other expenses.

Students must remain residents of New York after graduation equal to the number of years they received the free tuition or they’ll have to pay it all back.