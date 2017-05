NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwalk police are searching for the two men who robbed a convenience store over the weekend, it happened at the Jesus Deli and Grocery on Winfield Street on Sunday. Police are looking for two Latino men,

twenty to thirty years old. One of them had a full sleeve of tattoos on both arms. He may have sustained an injury on his left wrist during Sunday’s incident. Anyone who knows who, or where the suspects are is urged to call Detective Collins at 203-854-3191.