Now there’s an exercise app to guide millions help control their diabetes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Don’t exercise daily? No more excuses for people with diabetes.

Not when you can download the GlucoseZone App.

“GlucoseZone is a digital solution that is patient centric and provides the patient, the person living with diabetes the tools they need to have success on their own,” explains Charlie O’Connell, also a diabetic, who founded FitScript to help millions better manage their diabetes through fitness.

He says, “Depending on what a person’s blood sugar level is, it may or may not be safe for them to exercise. It may or may not be safe for them to perform a certain exercise.”

The App guides users from home, gym, or outside, “It gives exercise guidance based on real time glucose levels.”

Here’s how it works.

First, input medications and meals.

Then, your blood sugar level.

If it’s low, “That would actually take you to an exercise that we’ve identified lowers glucose levels.” says Charlie.

Once you’re in a safe zone.

He adds, “Every 20 minutes the program asks you to do a blood sugar test to make sure you are still in or headed for a safe zone.”

Noah Tuohey has Type I diabetes.

“You have to get down just testing,” says Noah, “When you feel low, you feel high, before exercising, in the middle of exercising. Basically just preventing anything from going wrong before it can go wrong.”

Picking up weights, has Doreen Rhodes’s levels now under control.

“I was a mess,” says Doreen, “I know that I have to do it. I gotta move to improve.”

Susan Librandi has been at it for about a month.

She says, “I just had my blood work today and I’m hoping next week when I see my doctor I will be able to get off some of the meds.”

Active steps to take made easier for people with diabetes.

Users of the App are global– people in India, Nepal and Mexico are among those using it.

For now, the App is free.

For more information – call 203-677-0969 or log onto www.fitscript.com.