Pedestrian struck on I-84 off-ramp in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A pedestrian was struck on an I-84 off-ramp in Newtown Tuesday morning.

The Department of Transportation says that the I-84 eastbound exit 11 off-ramp is closed due to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. The accident was reported just before 9 a.m.

There is no word on any injuries at this time. It’s also unclear why the pedestrian was on the off-ramp.

The accident is expected to clear in four hours or less.

News 8 is working together more information. Check back for more updates.