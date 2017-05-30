WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Wolcott Police say they are investigating a teacher within the town’s school district.

Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens has confirmed with News 8 that his police department is currently investigating a Wolcott teacher.

Chief Stephens says the investigation involves a possible theft.

Police are not releasing any other details at this time, but a News 8 viewer tells us through Report It, that the possible theft involves missing funds from a PTO account.

News 8 is working to learn new details, and will release more information as soon as it becomes available.