Public hearing in New Haven set for Tuesday night to approve next police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Board of Alders is set to hold a public hearing Tuesday night to approve the appointment of Anthony Campbell as the city’s next police chief.

Campbell was appointed chief earlier this month after serving as the city’s interim chief for eight months.

Campbell is a Yale graduate who has served as an assistant chief in New Haven for nearly two decades.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the aldermanic chambers located within New Haven City Hall.

 

