RWA offering rain barrels for sale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The South Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority is offering rain barrels for sale to local residents.

The barrels are used as an effective method to store rain water for later use by collecting runoff from a roof or downspout.

The water collected by these barrels can be used as an ecofriendly and economically smart way to provide a free source of water for activities such as gardening or washing the car.

According to RWA, “approximately 40% of water used by the average homeowner in warm weather months is used indoors.” A rain barrel can be used to help offset this usage.

The rain barrels hold 50 gallons each and are made in the USA from recycled materials. They can be purchased at a discounted rate of $68 each until July 7.

Orders can be placed at www.rainwatersolutions.com. The barrels can then be picked up at RWA’s headquarters located at 90 Sargent Drive in New Haven on July 15. Pickup will be from 9 a.m. until noon.