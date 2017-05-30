Shelton Police searching for Stop & Shop bank robber

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have sent out surveillance photos of a man holding up a People’s Bank inside the Bridgeport Avenue Stop & Shop in Shelton while they search for the suspect.

Shelton Police received a hold up alarm and a phone call from People’s Bank around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday reporting that there was an armed robbery.

According to police, patrol officers and detectives responded and found that a white male with a scruffy beard and dirty blonde hair approached a female teller. The suspect displayed a dark semi-automatic pistol and demanded cash from both tellers on duty. The tellers complied and the man left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect hugged the building after exiting the Stop & Shop to avoid being picked up by outside surveillance cameras.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the man from the photographs provided by police or anyone that has any information is encouraged to contact the Shelton Police department at 203-924-1544.