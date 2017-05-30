Single mothers plead for lawmakers to reconsider proposed cuts

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some of the stress from an early childbirth was alleviated for Sally Grossman, on account she was fully covered under Connecticut’s HUSKY A healthcare program. Self-employed, her other options for medical care were slim.

“I was 100 percent covered for all maternity care needed,” Grossman said, who lives in Windsor. “I was able to make decisions based on what was best for me and my unborn child. Not based on what care was least expensive or what or what would put me in the least amount of debt.”

She’s one of several low-income, single mothers who came to the Capitol Tuesday, to plead for lawmakers to show mercy during the state’s ongoing budget negotiations. They said under the current proposed budget, that 9,500 low-income parents would lose their health coverage.

“(If) they can look at the faces of thousands of kids who have been helped because their parents had prenatal coverage and you can say ‘I’m willing to gamble with your life because your parents are poor,’ then you probably don’t belong here,” Grossman said, fighting back tears.

For the first time in nearly two weeks both Democratic and Republican leaders made their way into Governor Malloy’s office to meet and discuss the budget. When they emerged, they largely avoided directly addressing the proposed HUSKY cuts.

“Not commenting on any single part but everything we do is going to be painful in one way or another,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D-New Haven).

Governor Malloy also sidestepped the cuts, noting that negotiations continue.

“Ultimately we have to produce a budget,” Malloy said. “Which means you have to garner sufficient votes in both houses and have to get my signature. We’re not there yet, so nobody knows what’s going to happen yet.”

The last day of the legislative session is next Wednesday, but it’s a foregone conclusion that they will need a special session for lawmakers to come to an agreement and finally pass a balanced budget.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s